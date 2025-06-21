Nuevas subastas del Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad anuncia una nueva serie de subastas, con una amplia variedad de mercaderías, a realizarse desde la segunda quincena de junio y durante julio y agosto a través de la plataforma de remates online: https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/.

La modalidad de subastas públicas del Banco Ciudad permite elegir los objetos de interés entre los catálogos de los distintos rubros (inmuebles, rodados, alhajas, objetos varios) y participar de manera online en los remates de forma ágil y segura desde una PC, teléfono celular o tablet.
Los interesados deben inscribirse hasta 48hs hábiles anteriores a la subasta en https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/, y realizar la transferencia del monto de caución (monto variable dependiendo de las condiciones específicas de cada subasta). Los detalles de cada subasta están disponibles con fotos y descripción de cada lote en la plataforma digital.
A continuación, se presentan las próximas subastas:

PRÓXIMAS SUBASTAS EN BANCO CIUDAD

ORIGEN
FECHA
BIENES A SUBASTAR
PROCURACIÓN DE GCABA
26 de junio (10hs)
8 LOTES – DEPARTAMENTOS DE 1,2 Y 3 AMBIENTES, UN TERRENO, UNA CASA Y UN LOCAL COMERCIAL (bases desde los dieciséis mil dólares)
FABRICACIONES MILITARES S.A.U.
26 de junio (11hs)
CONTENEDORES, AUTOS, CAMIONES Y LÍNEA DE PRODUCCIÓN INDUSTRIAL (bases desde los tres millones quinientos mil pesos)
27 de junio (11hs)
4 MIL TONELADAS DE ELEMENTOS FERROSOS (base: ciento sesenta mil dólares)
BANCO CIUDAD – ALHAJAS
01 de julio (11hs)
ANILLOS, COLLARES, RELOJES Y PULSERAS, ENTRE OTROS (bases desde los doscientos ochenta mil pesos)
ARCA
30 de junio (11hs)
MERCADERÍAS VARIAS COMPUESTAS PRINCIPALMENTE POR CAUCHO, CARBÓN Y ACERO PROVENIENTE DE NEUMÁTICOS EN DESUSO (base: un millón cien mil pesos)
BICE S.A.
15 de julio (11hs)
OBJETOS PARA OFICINAS: TELEFONOS, MONITORES, IMPRESORAS, Y OTROS (bases desde los trescientos mil pesos)
BANCO NACIÓN – INMUEBLES
16 de julio (11hs)
INMUEBLE EN AV. 23 (EX. AV. MITRE) 1501 – MIRAMAR, GRAL. ALVARADO, PCIA. DE BS. AS. (base: doscientos noventa y tres mil dólares)
16 de julio (12hs)
GALPÓN EN SAENZ PEÑA 435 – PUNTA ALTA, CORONEL ROSALES, PCIA. DE BS. AS. (base: ochenta y un mil dólares)
DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE BIENES DE LA CIUDAD DE BUENOS AIRES
17 de junio al 8 de agosto
6 LOTES – DEPARTAMENTOS DE 2 Y 3 AMBIENTES; 3 TERRENOS, Y UN LOCAL COMERCIAL (bases desde los veintiocho mil dólares)
FACULTAD DE AGRONOMÍA
02 de julio (11hs)
AUTOS Y CAMIONETAS (bases desde los dos millones novecientos mil pesos)