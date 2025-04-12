Nuevas subastas del Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad anuncia una nueva subasta de inmuebles con herencias vacantes en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, que incluye casas, terrenos, cocheras y departamentos de 1 y 3 ambientes, ubicados en los barrios de Balvanera, Villa Crespo, Flores, Villa Gral. Mitre y Villa Urquiza.

En total son cinco propiedades que se rematan el 25 de abril, desde las 10hs, de manera online a través de la plataforma https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/

Los remates de bienes inmuebles con herencias vacantes ubicados en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires son realizados en el Banco Ciudad por cuenta y orden de la Procuración de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, y se caracterizan por los precios de base muy competitivos y la diversidad de propiedades ofrecidas, que pueden incluir lotes, departamentos, PHs, casas, oficinas, locales comerciales, partes indivisas y cocheras.

El Banco Ciudad realiza la tasación, exhibición y venta por subasta pública mediante la modalidad online, 100% digital, a través de una plataforma ágil y segura que favorece la accesibilidad, ampliando la participación de interesados a todo el país. Las subastas de inmuebles con herencias vacantes despiertan gran interés y convocatoria, ya que constituyen una excelente oportunidad para la adquisición de propiedades con destino a vivienda, desarrollo o inversión. Los ingresos obtenidos por estas ventas se destinan por ley al Fondo Educativo Permanente.

Esta subasta presenta propiedades cuyos precios de base oscilan entre los 7mil 500 dólares para una cochera particular ubicada en Pte. Perón 2425 en el barrio de Balvanera, y los 580mil dólares para el caso de un terreno libre de mejoras situado en el barrio de Villa Urquiza, sobre la avenida Franklin D.Roosvelt 5434.

Todas las ventas se realizan en pesos, equivalentes al precio en dólares establecido por las ofertas ganadoras, al tipo de cambio de dólar vendedor del Banco de la Nación Argentina correspondiente al día anterior de ejecución de la subasta.