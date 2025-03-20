Pagano fue a C5N para explotar el “audio gate” de Martín Menem

La diputada viene teniendo un enfrentamiento con el presidente de la Cámara de Diputados.

Es raro ver a una cara del oficialismo en la pantalla de C5N. Mucho más, una entrevista mano a mano con Jorge Rial. Pero Marcela Pagano se dio el gusto. Un día después del “audio gate”, desnudó la interna del bloque oficialista como pocas veces. Contó sus peleas con Martín Menem, pero hizo un esfuerzo para dejar afuera a Karina Milei y al Presidente.

Todo comenzó cuando Menem intentó correrla de la presidencia de la comisión de Juicio Político. “Quería venir a mi casa de madrugada a romper el acta”, contó Pagano.

La diputada dijo que durante todo este tiempo Menem le mandó varios emisarios, a los denominó “simios”.

La batalla se reeditó en la sesión de este miércoles. Pagano aprovechó la filtración de un audio de Menem para sacar un megáfono y armar una escena.

La entrevista rindió en los números.

 