Para los pronósticos apocalípticos de la humanidad, la radio está en el kit de supervivencia

Se difundió en algunos paíse de la UE un protocolo de supervivencia. La radio demuestra su permanencia hasta el día final.

Muchas veces el juego entre mortales es preguntarse : ¿Qué te llevarías a una isla desierta? . Las respuestas más habituales, entre los curiosos, es:  una red para pescar, un cuchillo y hasta un protector solar.

Tom Hans , en la película Naúfrago, no dudo que  es necesrio incluir un elemento lúdico para combatir el aburrimiento , por eso se llevó a su “amigo” Wilson, una pelota gastada que teminó siendo clave en su vida de aventurero.

Algunos países de la Unión Europea, soprendieron sugiriendo a la población que se preparen un kit de emergencia po si sobreviene un desastre humanitario,  con alimentos, agua y copias de documentos de identidad importantes e inclusive una radio. Si la inefable y eterna radio portatil.

Tantas veces intentaron matar al género, que a esta altura parece como el último eslabón perdido de algo llamado sensibilidad humana. El tramposo streaming finge demencia, haciendo de cuenta que plantea algo novedoso, pero inviertiendo al clásico en su axioma: en este caso, como decían los Les Luthiers,   el que piensa pierde.

Está cuantificado que entre los argentinos se sigue eligiendo la radio para informarse, en los momentos críticos, por ser el medio más fiable. Antes,  era además el de mayor velocidad. Con el efecto redes y la propagción asfixiamte de los canales de noticias, la velocidad se ha socializado.

El don de la palabra, los silencios como espacio a la reflexión o la rutina como la amiga inseparable, esa  que hace imaginar a tener una compañía perpetua como antídoto a la soledad, explicarían los equívocos en los pronósticos de su siempre anunciada finitud.

En las guerras, las emisoras radiales cumplieron un rol predominante a la hora de informar.Actualmente,  en Israel uno de los artículos del hogar más vendidos son las radios. También, durante las gestas bélicas se difundieoron mentiras para engañar al enemigo o arengas para darle moral a las propias tropas. Nada muy diferente en épocas de supuestas convivencias pacíficas.

De producirse la necesidad, en algunas naciones de acudir al kit de emergencia, ya sea por guerras, desplazamientos por la crisis medio ambiental o ataque cibernéticos. ella la radio estará marcando el registro de las primera versión de la historia o como el gatito de Flow (animé independiente de Letonia ) siendo testimonio de resiliencia.

Alquien tenía que decirlo. La radio es la gema que siempre espera.

Horacio Caride

 