Pelea en el gobierno por la reimpresión de boletas

La intención de reimprimirlas fue rechazada en primera instancia por la Junta Electoral. Se apelará pero hay diferencias en qué hacer ante un fallo favorable.

La interna en torno al caso Espert y sus consecuencias,  están al rojo vivo. El relanzamiento de la campaña intenta dar vuelta la página con las urgencias del calendario. Ante la cara del ex candidato impresa en las boletas, las intenciones de la LLA están en un cuadro complejo. Por eso, es que existe una pelea frente a qué hacer para disminuir el impacto electoral en la provincia del efecto Espert.

La Junta Electoral bonaerense le dio un revés al gobierno nacional con la intención de reimprimir las boletas, un gasto que significaría alrededor de 12 mil millones de pesos. Es por eso que una sector de la campaña,  interpreta que la batalla simbólica hay que darla , apelando ante la justicia pero  a la vez hacer un gesto ante la sociedad de ” renunciar” a la reimpresión de boleta, si se ganase ante la segunda lectura judicial.

Otro sector, liderado por Santiago Caputo, interpreta que dejar las boletas con la cara de Espert sería muy costoso a nivel electoral,  el próximo 26 de octubre. El tiempo corre y es altamente probable que ya no haya posibilidad fáctica de reiniciar el proceso de impresión de nuevas boletas electorales.

El sector racionalista , sostiene que la gente agradecería un gesto de austeridad ante la adversidad y que con una campaña redireccionada e inteligente , podrían ponerse en modo competitivo.

Caputo quiere imponer su estilo, teniendo en cuenta que en la derrota de las elecciones desdobladas , había sido desplazado de la principal operatoria. Su futuro está atado a como se reinsertaría una alianza solida con el PRO , tras los comicios. Dicen que Mauricio lo quiere afuera.

 