Periodista de C5N denunció a un acosador serial

Agustina Peñalva denunció a un acosador. Se presentó como un fan de su trabajo en los medios, ella le agradeció, y a partir de allí vivió un verdadero infierno. La sigue a todos lados, al gimnasio y a otros espacios de diversión. Conoce sus contactos. La trata de seducir con regalos. Ahora le aplicaron un botón antipánico en el celular. Todo lo narró en un streaming.