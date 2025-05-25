¿ Por qué no salió el libro de Sergio Massa?

Iba sa salir en la ultima Feria del Libro. Las razones de un prólogo incómodo y la reimpresión con otro presentador.

Sergio Massa iba aprovechar la salida de un libro que habla sobre su mirada cuando asumió el cargo del ministerio de economía, pero nunca hasta ahora dio a la luz. El ex intendente de Tigre lo tenia listo en el primer trimestre del arranque del bolineo de Milei. En esos momentos todo hacia presagiar que Milei no podría con la gobernabilidad de la argentina.

Parte del contenido debió entrar en un proceso de corrección pero hayan tema aun peor para el maleficio de que el libro de Massa no pudiera arrancar. El dato es que el prólogo de la primera versión lo escribió Alberto Fernández.

El asunto es que , cuando se lo entregó a la editorial el ex mandatario , aun no estaba estallado el escándalo con Fabiola y la moderación calda que el de Alberto fue uno de los peores gobiernos de la democracia.

Se supo que el primer intento fue aprovechar las ediciones de la gatera y solo corregir el prologo y otros detalles pero desde la editorial se comunicó que eso era imposible y había que reiniciar todo el proceso.

El libro iba a salir en marzo y presentado en la ultima Feria del Libro. Nunca sucedió.

Entre las temáticas a abordar figuran : ” las tensiones en la coalición de gobierno. Los pedidos de los empresarios por mantener ventajas y la candidatura de unidad en el último minuto”.

Ahora dicen que seria en Agosto, mas cerca de las elecciones desdobladas de la provincia, en un marco de un acto político en el Arenas del partido de Tigre.