Quién es el misterioso empresario que ayudó a Fabiola Yáñez a radicarse en España

Es un argentino que tuvo vínculos con el chavismo. Por qué se cambió de nombre.

En el último video que trascendió de Fabiola Yañez, en aquella cena de Fin de Año, aparecía un hombre. Ahora trascendió que se trata de un empresario argentino, radicada hace años en España, que tuvo vínculos con el chavismo. Ese hombre le permitió a Yañez conseguir los papeles. No es un tema menor. Ahora Alberto Fernández debería viajar a España si quiere volver a ver a su hijo Francisco. Ya no tiene impedimentos legales.

El empresario, según publicó Clarín, se trata de Darío Ramiro Mario Ale Iturralde.

En 2018, la Policía de España anunció en un comunicado que daba por desmantelada una “red delictiva” por la que habían detenido a cuatro personas entre ellos Darío Ramiro Mario Ale Iturralde. Los arrestos se hicieron a instancias de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción y por orden del juzgado de instrucción 41 de la capital por la que se investigaba al ex viceministro de Energía de Chávez, Nervis Villalobos, por haber blanqueado hasta 1.200 millones en España y Estados Unidos procedentes de sobornos de la estatal Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA).

Llamativamente, Darío Ramiro Mario Ale Iturralde pidió cambiarse de nombre por el de Ramiro Iturralde Ale. Y en las redes sociales aparece como Ramiro de Iturralde.