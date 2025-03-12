Reclamos por el precio de las entradas para Argentina vs Brasil

El valor de las entradas para el partido Argentina y Brasil generó mucha polémica: $100 mil las populares, y $550 mil plateas media y bajada. A eso se suma el costo de los intermediarios. Un negocio millonario.

En varios programas deportivos se cuestionó los valores que dispuso la AFA. El problema es que en el último partido de la Selección, contra Perú, las populares valían la mitad. ¿Cómo se explica?