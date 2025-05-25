Ricardo Darín instaló el debate sobre el precio de las empanadas

En la mesa de Mirtha Legrand, el actor Ricardo Darin se quejó de la realidad del país y afirmó que “una docena de empanadas cuesta $48 mil pesos”.

Los tuiteros oficialistas salieron a pegarle al actor. “Le mostramos casas de empanadas que venden la docena a entre $10.000 y $20.000 pesos para que dejen de verle la cara”, publicó La Derecha Diario.

En las redes aparecieron precios de todo tipo.