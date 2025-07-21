Santiago Cúneo disparó contra Insaurralde por el cierre de listas

Santiago Cúneo denunció que el emisario de Máximo Kirchner para negociar las listas fue el ex intendente Martín Insaurralde, alejado de la política tras del escándalo en Marbella. “Por ese motivo el peronismo no tiene cerradas sus listas”, dijo Cúneo este lunes.