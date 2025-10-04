Se filtró un video que complica más la relación de intimidad entre Espert y el supuesto narco

Lo puso al aire Eduardo Feinmann. Inmediatamente el todavía candidato de la LLA respondió con un tuit. No se quiere bajar.

Cada vez más acorralado. Espert resiste con el único y principal apoyo, el del presidente. En las últimas horas se filtró un video del diputado en la intimidad placentera con el supuesto narco detenido en el Sur y pedido por la justicia norteamericana.  En el mismo, se lo ve disfrutando en una pileta y romaneado contra la figura de Mauricio Macri. El contexto fue un Espert riéndose del gobierno del 2018 de Mauricio.

Este video, difundido en el programa televisivo de Eduardo Feinmann, demuestra el largo tiempo en que se conocían Espert y Machado y el grado de confianza que tenían. Al borde de una pequeña pileta, dice: “Preocupado por el congelamiento de precios de Macri “.

Macri, quien estuvo reunido en Olivos durante la tarde de ayer, le pidió al presidente la cabeza de Espert, como recomendación para encauzar la gobernabilidad.

Espert, envalentonado, tuiteó. “No me bajo, y el lunes estoy en tu programa”, dirigido directamente a Feinmann. En el mismo programa de A24 se informó que el dinero que le habría dado Machado a Espert sumaria mas de 1 millón de dólares.