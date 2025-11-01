Se fue Guillermo Francos y se enfría la milanesa

Renunció cuando se hacia protagonista del dialogo político . Santiago Caputo recupera terreno con un nuevo ministerio.

Guillermo Francos es el hombre que mas conoce a Milei después de la hermana . Compartió un etapa de asesoramiento privado en el holding de Eduardo Eurnekian. Todo ese backup no le sirvió para resistir la interna del gabinete.  Cuando parecia que ek presidente lo elevaba a la categoría de héroe, dándole rol protagónico en las primeras fechas pos triunfo del 26, le soltó la mano.

Se fue como un caballero hidalgo , en una misiva elogiosa hacia la figura presidencial : “Ha sido para mí un honor ser parte de un proyecto transformador que tiene por objeto encaminar a nuestro país en una senda de libertad y progreso”

Con él también empacó la valija , el ministro de interior Lisandro Catalán. Ambos , hicieron esfuerzo denodados para juntar a los 20 gobernadores en el reinicio de la senda dialoguista tras e congelamiento después de la Ley de Bases. Franco se va por tres razones : es demasiado dialoguista, tuvo afán de acercar al presidente con Mauricio Macri y su peor enemigo fue Santiago Caputo.

Parece estudiado el hecho que la renuncia se conociera en paralelo con la presencia de Macri en Olivos. Todo un mensaje para enfriar las milanesas. Si Mauricio tenía expectativas en poder influir en algunos cambios del gabinete , la partida de Francos desbancan esa perspectiva. Algo debió intuir el ingeniero cuando expresó que el PRO iría,  en el 2027 , con un candidato propio.

Santiago Caputo será el ministro de gobierno , ministerio que se crea para conformar al ex monotributista, en la pelea interna del poder libertario. Tendrá que ser el articulador de las próximas alianzas para conseguir las reformas parlamentarias.  Parece, a priori, un juego peligroso cambiarle el interlocutor a los gobernadores , aunque Caputo tiene contactos permanentes con legisladores de la oposicion racional.

Adorni lo reemplazará a Francos como Jefe de gabinete. Su candidatura en la ciudad terminó siendo testimonial producto de las necesidades internas de un gobierno a que ahora tiene todas las miradas puestas en que hará con el nuevo voto de confianza.

Horacio Caride

 