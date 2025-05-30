Si Milei fuera Maradona …

El Gordo Dan aprovechó una declaración simpática de una de las parejas del Diego para enlazar la imagen del 10 con la del presidente. ¿Dónde están las verdaderas coicidencias?

Los grandes enigmas de la humanidad a veces se revitalizan con teorías contra fácticas , como por ejemplo : ¿Qué hubiera pasado si Perón vivido unas años más ? ¿ Hubiera ocurrido el golpe del 76?. Otro, de yapa : ¿Si Francisco todavía estuviera vivo , visitaría  Argentina?.

En ese tren podemos seguir hasta temas menos trascendentes: ¿ Maradona habría simpatizado con el gobierno de Milei? A priori, conociendo su admiración por Fidel y sus posturas críticas a los EEUU , uno diría que un imposible. Sin embargo, la ex pareja de Diego : Verónica Ojeda dijo, en una entrevista televisiva, que “no está tan segura de lo quE opinaría , Maradona, de la actual figura presidencial, si viviese”. Lo que si aseguró es que el hijo de ambos, Diego Fernando, es fanático del Peluca.

Milei siempre, como futbolero, puso a Messi por encima de Maradona. Tras la última goleada del equipo de Scaloni a Brasil, en medio de su euforia, soltó sobre Lio : “Es lo más grande que vi en mi vida, no puedo contestar de forma racional. Es mi debilidad, nunca vi a una jugador hacer lo que hace él, es imposible. Si esto fue un baile morboso, es imposible no pensar cómo hubiera sido con Messi, capaz eran 10 los goles”, agregó respecto a la Pulga, y de esta manera lo puso por encima de Diego .

Pero vayamos un poco más atrás, cuando Milei era diputado. Allí aseguraba que el brasileño “Pelé era mejor que “El Diez”, y lo descalificaba  cambiando su apellido por el de “Mardedroga”.

Como todas sus desorvitadas declaraciones , esa frase también se hizo viral. Primera coincidencia. Si Maradona viviese sus geniales , provocativas y desbordandes declaraciones serían tendencia en las redes sociales.

Cuando murió Maradona, un 25 de noviembre del 2020, el ahora presidente ni siquiera era un proyecto de panelista exitoso. Es decir , el líder libertario estaba fuera de la mirada del mágico campeón mundial del 86.

Lso antagónicos se nutren, retroalimentan . Sino miremos como el gobierno la sigue poniendo en el centro de la escena a Cristina. Maradona y Milei (disculpe presidente , el órden de los factores). Sin duda comparten una idea fuerza , utilizar la bronca como el combustible.

Recordemos lo que opinaba el hijo dilecto del Nápoles y Fiorito, sobre los arqueros. “Para mi todos los arqueros son unos boludos”, expresó en una de las tantas sentencias maradonianas. En la cancha, cumplió, cuando lo hizo quedar en un rol parecido al gran Hugo Orlando Gatti, como un bicho en la Bombonera.

Milei tiene puertas abiertas permanentes en los EEUU. Su visado firme y funcional a los cantos de sirena que endulza los oídos de Trump. Maradona tuvo el acceso prohibido. Desde que la enfermera lo acompañó, a salir de la cancha en el Mundial jugado en ese país, a unos pasos de que le cortaran las piernas . “Yo quería ir a Estados Unidos, pero el cabeza de termo de Clinton no me deja entrar”, dijo ya cancelado.

A propósito de los traductores del “si Maradona viviese”,  el Gordo Dan hizo de las suyas. Ni bien se conoció, la simpatía de Dieguito Fernando por Milei, puso un posteo en las calles ruinosas de las redes sociales , enlazando la figura de Milei con la del astro mundial. El eslogan fue : “Maradona es Milei” Total , qué importa lo que dijo el propio Milei antes de Maradooo…

Las hijas de Maradona , con criterio , exigieron respeto, en el momento de la caída del Juicio  por una jueza hot. ¿Juicio?  ¿ Qué es eso para un gobierno agazapado , esperando siempre fustigar al adversario?

Un última frase de Diego para el recuerdo :“Llegar al área y no poder patear al arco es como bailar con tu hermana” . Seguramente, en eso,  no se hubieran puesto de acuerdo.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 