El Peronismo ganó dos legisladores y tendrá un tercio de la Legislatura

La pelea en la centroderecha quedó definido a favor de LLA. Duro revés para el PRO.

Las encuestas otra vez se equivocaron. Finalmente, Manuel Adorni ganó la elección en la Ciudad y duplicó en votos al PRO de Macri, que sufrió una dura derrota de cara a octubre. La otra sorpresa es el segundo lugar de Leandro Santoro, que se había instalado como ganador durante el último mes.

Adorni sacó poco más de 30 puntos y Santoro algo más de 27. La candidata del PRO, Silva Lospennnato, obtuvo menos de 16 puntos.

Larreta finalmente hizo una buena elección pero no llegó a las dos cifras, como pretendía. El otro dato es la mala elección de Ramiro Marra, que no lograría renovar su banca en la Legislatura. 

El resultado de la elección definió claramente la pelea en el espacio de centro derecha a favor de Javier Milei. Su candidato obtuvo el doble de votos del PRO.

En la Legislatura, el escenario será muy complejo para el PRO. El Peronismo ganó dos legisladores y quedaría con un bloque de 20 (tenía 18). El segundo bloque estará disputado entre el PRO y LLA. Ese escenario obligará a Jorge Macri a ensayar nuevas alianzas.

 