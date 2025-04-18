Suar le puso un límite a Canosa: la conductora lloró y dijo que se llamará a silencio

La conductora de canal 13 asumió el golpe. El lunes se presentará a ratificar la denuncia.

Viviana Canosa asimiló el golpe. Luego de una extensa reunión con Adrián Suar, la conductora dijo que dejará de hablar públicamente de su denuncia. Seguramente responde a un pedido de las autoridades del canal.

“Hoy es la última vez que hablo de esto, después lo voy a seguir en la Justicia”, anunció luego de hacer otro duro editorial contra todo el medio. Eso incluyó a su propio canal, donde fue muy cuestionada.

Canosa contó que el propio Suar le dijo que “no le podía contestar a todo el mundo”. “Se me están colgando porque no les conviene el tema que estoy tocando”, dijo.

En su editorial, Canosa se quebró, contó que le pusieron una custodia, y que tendrá un botón antipánico.