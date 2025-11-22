Subir al Obelisco , una cita obligada para sacar chapa de porteño

Hace seis meses se puede vivir esa experiencia postergada por generaciones. Pocos extranjeros acceden al gran coso , símbolo de la abstracción y sentir tanguero.

Subiendo al Obelisco por el ascensor alemán , inaugurado hace seis meses, uno se siente un protagonista de una tercer fundación de Buenos Aires. Un conquistador, de las mejores perspectivas de la avenida mas ancha del mundo, o así se cree, al menos, desde el super ego argento.

Jorge Macri inauguró ese paseo a la punta del obelisco , un lugar mítico y hasta sinónimo de insultos, en otro tiempo, por eso de ” andá a la punta del Obelisco'”.

Con turno y pagando 18 mil pesos si uno es nativo , puede  darse un. gusto de lindas fotos y un recorrido por la historia de esta pirámide hueca, inaugurada en 19356  con motivo de los 400 años de la fundación de la ciudad. Curiosidad: los turistas extranjeros son hasta ahora pocos los que han subido ya que los primeros turnos los agotaron argentinos hasta el mes de diciembre. esperan inaugurar turnos nocturnos, para el 2026.

Los simpáticos  anfitriones del gobierno de la  ciudad haces un rápido raid de la historia del Obelisco,sobre su fundador el arquitecto Prebisch, su altura de 67,5 metros y los cuatro miradores de la cúpula, a la que se termina ingresando por una escalera caracol.

El obelisco debes ser uno de los monumentos mas discutidos del país . Sin embargo, es la coordenada indiscutible de alegrías populares o catarsis sociales , con las marchas de protesta. El ” nos encontramos cerca del Obelisco” es el mejor GPS mental.

El dia del los festejos del mundial de Qatar , una decena de hinchas lo vandalizaron , y como vikingos furiosos subieron unos 20 pisos por una escalera muy precaria, ya ue todavía no estaba en su interior modernizado. pudo haber sido una tragedia cuando uno de los fanáticos quiso poner su humanidad en la mismísima punta del Obelisco.

El desaforado iba a terminar como el obrero italiano, José Cosentino, quien murió en un accidente laboraren medio de la proeza arquitectónica.

Pensar que a poco de ser inaugurado,  en el año 1938, se desplomaron losas que provocar que los detractores del. monumento sacara una ordenanza en el Concejo Deliberante para demolerlo. Por suerte, un intendente con apellido tanguero; Arturo Goyeneche, vetó la resolucion.

Se calculan que hay alrededor de 30 obeliscos de tipo egipcio en el planeta. Desde Washington D. C. hasta París, se despliegan para la selfies. Ninguno parecido al nuestro. Es ese misterioso orgullo del “coso”, hasta feo , icmprensible pero esencialmente nuestro.

Horacio Caride

 