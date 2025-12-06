Trump se hace amo y señor del próximo Mundial

Fue protagonista excluyente de la ceremonia del sorteo. FIFA a sus pies. El gesto a Milei.

La ceremonia del sorteo del Mundial dejó en claro que de los paises organizadores, Estados Unidos es el que tiene la manija y la FIFA le brindó pleitesía a la figura de Trump. Lo que los suecos no dieron al mandatario norteamericano (el Nobel de la Paz) se lo termina dando Infantino. Un premio inventado a lo Chiqui por su “acción extraordinaria” para buscar la paz en lugares como Gaza, el sudeste asiático, África o Ucrania.

Los 48 equipos que jugarán en 6 meses, se repartirán en diversas sedes del territorio norteamericano, Canadiense y de México. Sin embargo, el verdadero hilo conductor del millonario negocio serán los Estados Unidos.

Al seleccionado norteamericano le tocó el Grupo D, con Paraguay y Australia, y un cuarto integrante aun por definir. La Copa del Mundo servirá para aflojar tensiones entre los paises organizadores, dado que Trump viene aplicando aranceles altos a las exportaciones mexicanas y canadienses, entre otros paises.

Trump es un verdadero ignorante del juego llamado fútbol pero que él atrevimiento le quiere cambiar el nombre: “Tenemos que encontrar un nombre nuevo, porque ustedes lo llaman fútbol, y nosotros, soccer”, dijo. ¿Le dará el gusto la FIFA?