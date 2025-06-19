Un alivio para los vecinos de Cristina: proponen que no paguen ABL

El legislador Fecundo Del Gaiso, de la Coalición Cívica, anunció que presentará un proyecto para suspender el cobro de ABL hasta fin de año en el polígono de viviendas comprendido entre las calles Luis Sáenz Peña, Carlos Calvo, Santiago del Estero y San Juan. Y también el cobro de Ingresos Brutos en los locales comerciales ubicados en esa zona.