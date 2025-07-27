Un ex ladero de Villarruel sirvió whisky tras el acto de la Derecha Fest en Córdoba

Fue el anfitrión de un grupo de dirigentes libertarios en Córdoba.

Emilio Viramonte Olmos recibió el martes por la noche, después del acto de la Derecha Fest, a un buen grupo de dirigentes libertarios encabezados por Agustín Laje, el biógrafo Nicolás Márquez, los diputados Santiago Santurio, Guillermo Montenegro y Celeste Ponce y el legislador local Gregorio Maqueda, entre otros.

En la velada que, según cuenta Federico Mayol en Infobae. se extendió hasta casi las 4 de la mañana, hubo whisky de las mejores etiquetas.

El anfitrión fue secretario administrativo del Senado e integró el círculo íntimo de Villarruel. Pero se fue apenas un mes después. “Razones de decoro y de ética republicanas me impiden permanecer ostentando el cargo que me fuera conferido”, expresó en la misiva fechada el 6 de junio.

Viramonte Olmos es un reconocido abogado cordobés, radicado en Villa Allende. En enero de 2024, apenas asumió Milei, ya había sido anfitrión de un encuentro reservado entre la vice y varios intendentes de Córdoba. No fue la única visita de Villarruel a esa provincia.

 