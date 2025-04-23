Un sobrino nieto del Papa potencia su fichaje

El apellido Bergoglio seguirá potente en Italia. Resulta que el sobrino-nieto del Papa Francisco juega al fútbol profesional en la Serie D italiana. Defensor del Trestina, un equipo humilde de la región de Toscana.

Se llama Felipe y seguramente algún club importante pondrá mejor su mirada.