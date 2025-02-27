Una encuesta habla de paridad en la provincia : Cristina solo estaría un punto arriba de Espert

Lo plantea el sondeo de Managment & Fit. El oficialismo se entusiasma en una semana de impacto político. Se suman “pelucas” en un acto importante en Pilar.

La consultora Management & Fit le trajo buenas noticias al gobierno , en una semana crítica de la polémica de arrastre por el tuit presidencial apoyando una criptomoneda. En apariencia por el número, el caso LIBRE no afecto mayormente los apoyos al oficialismo de un electorado obsesionado por seguir creyendo. Esto se percibe sobre todo en territorio bonaerense, donde el posible candidato de la LLA , el diputado José Luis Espert, acaricia la intención de voto de Cristina , con solo un punto por debajo de la líder del kirchnerismo.

A la actual titular el PJ ya no le responden las bases propias como antes y algunos dirigentes , como el caso de Tolosa Paz, manifiestan disconformidad por las formas de la ex presidenta, considerando que su etapa como conductora estaría agotada. No es la única pero es la que se animó a decirlo. Cuentan que Cristina ha instalado un cerco en la calle Matheu , entre colaboradoras estrechas y parte de La Cámpora.

Otro dato algo pintoresco es que Kicillof habría ordenado limpiar de imágenes de Cristina, los despachos oficiales. Las elecciones legislativas, de mitad de término, aceleran los tiempos políticos y las tensiones en los futuros armados de listas.

En tanto, el oficialismo nacional, liderados en el armado por Karina , auspician ensambles tácticos que podrían darle a la LLA el músculo necesario para ganarle a kirchnerismo y quedar como la fuerza que logró sacarla de la cancha a la ex presidenta.

En Pilar habrá un acto , este jueves 27 de Febrero , liderado por el titular de la LLA provincial: Sebastián Pareja, junto al ex presidente del bloque Juntos en el senado provincial , Roberto Costa. Este último , le está sumando a los Pelucas dirigentes de distintas extracciones políticas , en más de 60 distrito bonaerenses. La movida tiene el visto bueno directo de Karina Milei, encargada del armado partidario de los libertarios en todo el país.

 