Una mujer hizo destrozos en Radio 10 con un palo de hockey: “Los voy a matar”

Rompió autos e insultó a los empleados. Se quejaba por el tratamiento del Triple Crimen.

Angel De Brito informó que una mujer, visiblamente exaltado, llegó con un palo de hockey a la puerta de Radio 10, en el barrio de Palermo, y rompió los autos de Gabriela Radice y del Gato Silvestre, al que se cruzó en la puerta pero no lo reconoció. Al auto de Radice le rompió los vidrios y al del conductor solo los espejos.

La mujer también habría insultado al Bebe “con dichos sobre lo del Triple Crimen” que conmovió al país. Al parecer, su enojo era con el tratamiento periodístico sobre el tema.

“Los voy a matar a todos”, gritaba. Al rato llegó un patrullero y se la llevaron para que sea atendida por el SAME, pudo saber este medio.