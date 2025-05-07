Uno de los chivos especiales del Eternauta

Ya se dijo bien Argenta la serie. Las locaciones , los modismos , el truco y los chivos. Desde los realizadores aclararon que todas las marcas que se panean en Vicente López o en la ciudad no fueorn monetizados sino que se trató de reflejar la realidad urbana.Uno de ellos es el de Calzados Morelli. El dueño de la zapatería quiso meterse en política , en su momento, como candidato a concejal del PRO.