Show en el Congreso: “¿Querés que te dé un pico Zago?”

La sesión en el Congreso empezó con mucho show. El diputado que se había trompeado con Oscar Zago hace una semana y que ayer lo votó para presidir la Bicameral hizo un acting, pidió perdón, y terminó lanzando una frase ridícula. “¿Querés que te de un pico Zago?”, lanzó Lisandro Almirón.