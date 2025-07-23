Villarruel se fue al Norte y fue agasajada por un gobernador

La vice estuvo con Jalill y luego Zamora la recibió con honores.

Victoria Villarruel hizo una mini gira por el Norte del país y se vio con dos gobernadores en medio de la tensión con el Presidente. Lo llamtivo fue el agasajo que le preparó el gobernador de Santiago del Estero. Zamora la recibió junto a todo su gabinete. En la reunión también estuvo el senador Gerardo Montenegro, uno de los senadores que pidieron que los policías y gendarmes que custodian el Congreso no puedan usar los baños.

En la reunión con Zamora estuvo el jefe de gabinete, varios ministros del Poder Ejecutivo provincial, y hasta la intendente de la capital santiagueña. Luego de ese encuentro, la vice se volvió a la ciudad en un avión de Aerolíneas Argentinas.

Antes, Villarruel había estado de paso por Catamarca, donde se fotografió junto al gobernador Jalil.

La mini gira de la vice ocurre en plena tensión con el Gobierno. Anoche, en el acto de Córdoba, Milei la tildó de “bruta” y “traidora”. Ya no hay vuelta atrás.