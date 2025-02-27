Wolff denunció espionaje y apuntó a la mano derecha de Karina

El ministro estuvo ayer en la Legislatura hablando de la fuga de presos. Qué dijo Pilar Ramirez.

El ministro de Seguridad de la Ciudad, Waldo Wolff, hizo una denuncia penal para que se investiguen posibles tareas de espionaje dentro del Ministerio de Seguridad que habrían permitido conocer detalles de su custodia personal. En la presentación asegura que su vida y la de su familia están en riesgo. Y pide que declare la legisladora Pilar Ramirez, una ex kirchnerista que se convirtió en la mano derecha de Karina Milei.

Este miércoles, Wolff expuso ante la comisión de Seguridad de la Legislatura porteña y apuntó contra la falta de traslado de detenidos por parte del Servicio Penitenciario Federal (SPF), en medio de la polémica por la fuga de presos.

Sobre el final de su exposición, Wolff se refirió a los cuestionamientos que ha recibido a través de redes sociales, donde algunos lo responsabilizan por la crisis en el sistema de detención. “Por ahí en redes ponen ‘tiene la culpa Wolff’. Pero yo les pregunto: ¿qué hicieron para que no tengamos a los presos de esta manera? No son nuestros los presos. Repito: no lo digo yo, lo dicen 16 jueces de la Nación”, enfatizó.

Ramirez publicó su intervención.