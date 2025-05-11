Baldazos de agua en un acto de la LLA liderado por Daniel Mollo

Lo acompañó el titular del partido libertario en la provincia de Buenos Aires, Sebastián Pareja.

El relator de Boca, Daniel Mollo, se lanzó como candidato en el partido de San Martín, en un nuevo intento de incursionar en la política. Primero lo había hecho desde el PRO.

En el acto, decenas de militantes acompañaron el discurso del periodista militante, hasta que al presentar a Sebastián Pareja, hubo una balazo de agua fría, literal.

La interna de los libertarios, en un partido sensible de la provincia de Buenos Aires, demostró la fragilidad del armado y que no será fácil el camino de la LLa,  en territorio bonaerense.

 