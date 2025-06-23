La LLA lleva de candidato en Rosario a un periodista que denunció un abuso

Es la promesa de Karina en el round electoral rosarino. Quién es.

Se llama Juan Pedro Aleart. Es periodista rosarino. Será la carta que se juega electoralmente Karina Milei para ganarle al socialista Javkin. No es un “ensobrado”, sino un ariete vendedor para una fuera que se agarra de lo que sea para acumular votos.

El joven periodista se hizo conocido a nivel nacional cuando en vivo, en su segmento del noticiero, contó una historia muy dolorosa que le toçó en lo personal, denunciando que su tío lo abusó cuando era chico.

Aleart es parte ahora de las Fuerzas del Cielo. “Lo voy a hacer desde la fuerza política con la que me siento identificado por la forma de pensar y actuar, que es la fuerza del presidente (Javier Milei)”, dijo Aleart al lanzarse a la política desde el estudio de Canal 3.

 

Aleart milita el orden en las calles y corre por derecha al intendente Pablo Lautaro Javkin. Promete erradicar a los “trapitos”.