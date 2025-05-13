Boca también palpita el año electoral con la impaciencia hacia Román

El clima d etensión política atreviesa la Bombonera, La falta de resultados , la pelea con Anello y un Milei que también quiere participar.

Como consecuencia de los polémicos dichos de Gabriel Anello , llamando “negro cabeza” a el presidente de Boca, al Comisión Directiva xeneize decidió castigar al periodista no dejádole ocupar la cabina preferencial que tenía para transmitir los partidos de fútbol. Riquelme pretende que lo echen a Anello de la radio, mientras que el periodista pidió disculpas públicas por el improperio.

El ídolo de Boca tiene un solo objetivo, superior a etas peleas personales , que es impedir que el macrismo se quede otra vez manejando el club. Al acecho, Mauricio Macri , aprovecha la campaña de la ciudad para filtra su enojo con el presente del club, y diciendo que Riquelme “hace lo que se le canta el culo…”, con la institución xeneize.

Milei parece observar en el paco, pero no es neutral en esta pelea y planifica sus próximos movimientos para tratar de influir en esmerilar al ex 10. El presidente , soprendió , durante sus primeros días como presidente electo,  cuando fue a votar por el candidato de Mauricio, que terminó perdiendo frente a Riquelme. Fue a pedido del titular del PRO, cuando eran aliados. Ambos están a favor de instalar la Sociedades Anónimas en el fútbol (SAD).

A la vez, el presidente mantiene una relación muy amistosa con el contrincante periodístico de Román. Todos juegan y nadie es neutral en esta pelea.

En el último partido frente a Lanús, en la Bombonera se vivió un clima inédito para una de las hichadas más populares y generosas con sus jugadores. Abuchearon a los protagonistas y a la Comisión Directiva, minutos antes de los tiros penales que le dieron el pase a los cuartos de final a Boca.

Anello no fue , ya que de haberi acudido hubiera dado el gusto que el presidente del club lo viera degradado sentado en una banqueta común.  Hay ruidos en el Grupo Santa María, ya que dos de sus ejecutivos son también dirigentes de Boca y en canal 9 sigue tneiendo su producto periodístico Anello. Se trata de Santiago Carreras y Sebastián Rolandi.

¿Impirmirá sobre ellos alguna presión, Riquelme, para vengarse de su archi enemgio?

 

 

 

 