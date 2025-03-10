Canosa arrancó con una entrevista amigable con Rial y buenos números

Recodaron viejas peleas y terminaron haciendo chistes.

No se veían las caras hace 25 años. Así fue promocionada la nota mano a mano. Finalmente, la entrevista rindió en los números. Viviana Canosa y Jorge Rial hablaron largo y tendido de viejas disputas televisivas y personal. “Nunca nos pegamos debajo de la cintura”, fue una de las frases de Rial.

Una de las anécdotas fue cuando Canosa decidió sobrevolar la casa de Gran Hermano porque no le permitían entrevistar a los protagonistas. Rial elogió esa movida aunque en ese momento era el conductor del programa y se dijeron de todo.

“Me acordé lo que te quería”, fue otra de las frases de Canosa. Se refería al episodio de salud que tuvo Rial.

 