Caputo infiltrado en River

Santiago Caputo tiene un cualidad como aquellos galanes de cine que posaban siempre fumando , antes que ese vicio fuera mal visto. NO se sabe quien el sacó la foto pero fue “sorprendido” como infiltrado en el Monumental. La foto la publicó en primicia el autor del libro El Monje, biografía no autorizada del Gurú de Milei.