Crece el debate periodístico sobre el caso Joni-Caputo

Desde los medios aumentó el volumen de la polémica última entrevista al presidente por la señal TN. Qué dicen los periodistas de los dos lado de la grieta.

¿ Se habrá tocado fondo en la mala praxis periodística? El episodio del asesor presidencial interrumpiendo a Joni Viale para que no siguiera insistiendo con la pregunta de la irresponsabilidad tuitera del primer mandatario, abrió un debate necesario dentro del sector de prensa , que abarca cual deberá ser la postura de un profesional ante la presión del poder.

Viale reconoció que aceptó borrar un tramo de la nota ( finalmente todo se reveló en las redes) para priorizar el que el producto pudiera salir a la luz, y negó que lo suyo haya sido un alineamiento al poder de turno. Pocos le creyeron.

Ernesto Tanenbaum polemizó, en un streaming, con  Iván Schargrodsky sobre la actitud del conductor de TN. Para el ex C5N , el caso no representaría una exclusividad de otras presiones del poder aceptadas por periodistas. Chocó con Tenenbaum que si está escandalizado.

 

En tanto, el dueño de Perfil Jorge Fotevecchia, abonó volver a las fuetes del deber ser periodístico. Al estilo académico señaló que una buena pregunta siempre es aquella que el entrevistado no quisiera ver nunca publicada

El gobierno encontró un único culpable del episodio de censura. Santiago Caputo se excedió, dicen. La realidad es que el Super asesor seguiría tneiendo el respaldo presidencial y todo se trataría de correr el foque del desgaste político.