¿Cuál fue el error estratégico del Gato para que reine el Leon en la selva de cemento?

Parece una fábula pero es la realidad política imperante. Pases de factura en el PRO y la revancha de Horacio, el Eternauta en la Ciudad que llueve pis.

Esta es la fábula del Gato y el León. Nunca antes contada y para que los niños porteños sufran pesadillas. Dicen que el León admiraba muchas cosas del Gato peso a ser menos agresivo. El gato era rápido entre las comunas porteñas, sabía cazar, el resto de animales lo respetaba… por eso el León quería ser como él y acabó rogándole que le enseñase todo lo que sabía. El León era el hazme reir desde cachorrito , otros animales lo cargaban por su rara melena. En cambio, El Gato tenía glamour, éxito con las gatitas y una autoestima altísima.

Hasta que un día el Gato, entre milanesas y milanesas, le concedió todos sus secretos de poder. Al poco tiempo el León le dijo : “sabes qué , he descubierto que me gustaría comenzar a comer gatos”. Y colorin amarillo este cuento no ha terminado.

El personaje real : Maruicio Macri dio culminada una pésima noche con una frase convencional: “No se puede ganar siempre”. Y es cierto. En cambio es indudable que tamaña derrota tiene un principal responsable y varios errores de cálculo. Adorni duplicó en votos a la candidata inventada: Silvia Lospennato.

Hay dos teorías posibles para analizar el principio de la debacle del PRO. ¿Fue porque no fue más generoso con Milei o por el contrario se adelantó a los mimos antes de resetear su espacio político?

La buena , discreta y venenosa campaña que hizo Larreta, inclina a volcarse por a la segunda hipótesis. Macri le restó apoyo a la carrera presidencial al Eternauta pelado y en cambio mandó a Patricia Bullrich a acercarse al León. Cuando ganó el libertario se quedó con la confianza de la funcionaria estrella y el fundador del PRO solo como invitado especial a algunas veladas en Olivos. Se creyó el escenario de una suerte de co gobierno que estaba solo es sus fantasías.

Por eso, se explica el gesto gozador de Larreta festejando como un mundial los 8 puntos en la Ciudad. Son su base de tiempo de revancha. El PRO deberá sobrevivir la nieve del pis venenoso para evitar una extinción similar a la que en los 90 tuvo la UCD, cuando Menem se los devoró. Si cree que es contra Larreta se equivoca.

En tanto, su primo Jorge Macri (Jefe de gobierno) debe atender la gobernabilidad de su gobierno en los próximos dos años. Quizás una cruel derrota deje espacio para la reconstrucción.

Horacio Caride

 

 