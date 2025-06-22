Cuenta regresiva para la salida de Canosa del 13, mientras C5N negocia su pase

Sería el cambio más profundo de la pantalla kirchnerista desde su proceso de reformas de conductores.

Canosa se va de canal 13 porque no le renuevan el contrato. Le queda la última semana al aire tras el episodio escandaloso de sus denuncias sobre trata, involucrando a muchos famosos, sin aportar pruebas, y el rating moderado de su segmento. Suar decidió tomar una drástica decisión.

La novedad es que su carrera podría continuar en la pantalla de C5N. Ingresaría, en la grilla, antes del programa de Jorge Rial (Argenzuela). Hubo un primer guiño cuando la polémica conductora concedió una entrevista a Rial en esa pantalla.  Canosa resulta atractiva para los fines de los dueños de c5n ya que está enfrentada a Javier Milei.

Se espera que el pase entre ambos, Canosa -Rial, sea un producto atractivo. Al 13 también le cayó mal que Canosa comenzara un streaming junto a otras figuras que banca comercialmente la mano derecha del titular de la AFA, Chiqui Tapia.

Precisamente en Carnaval, fue que expresó: “Cuando debuté hace unos meses en Canal 13, al segundo día, Adrián Suar y Pablo Codevila me querían echar a la mierda. Y todos los días hago el programa con los huevos en la garganta“.

Hasta insinuó ciertas presiones sobre el manejo de contenidos. Canosa es una figura tan atrapante para los programadores como explosiva. Viene batiendo records de salidas estruendosas de los canales.

 

 

 

 

 