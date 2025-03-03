Dos diputados cuestionaron la presencia de un influencer libertario en un estudio de TV

Ferraro y Martinez amagaron con dejar el estudio por la presencia de

Los diputados Maximiliano Ferraro y German Martínez cuestionaron la presencia del youtuber libertario Emmanuel Danann en un estudio de TV y hasta amagaron con dejar el estudio.

“Me preocupa que hay que compartir con alguien que reivindica el terrorismo de Estado”, se quejó Martínez. Y agregó: “Si nos quedamos en por ustedes” en alusión a los integrantes del programa que conduce Romina Manguel.

“En ningún momento se me propuso un debate con otro invitado, ni increpé a la producción. De esto pueden dar fe decenas de periodistas y productores con los que he tratado durante todos estos años. Aun así, me quedé para la entrevista, a pesar de que no se respetaron ni especificaron los términos acordados en la invitación, como suele ocurrir habitualmente”, aclaró después Maxi Ferraro, de la Coalición Cívica. 