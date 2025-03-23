El diputado de escándalos y piquitos quiere ser el elegido de Milei y Valdés

Las elecciones a gobernador por Corrientes son uno de los primeros test electorales. Almirón buscó en el Congreso su vidriera nacional.

Por ahora es recordado en su tarea legislativa por trenzarse a golpes con el diputado Oscar Zago, al que después bromeando quiso darle un “piquito”.

Lisandro Almirón es el típico dirigente saltimbanqui, que tiene un largo historial de cambiarse de camisetas según la conveniencia política del momento.  Quiere ser el elegido como candidato a gobernador por Corrientes, elecciones que se realizarán en el mes de Agosto, fecha final aun a confirmar.

El gobernador radical, el aliado a Milei : Gustavo Valdés, quiere que lo suceda su hermano, Juan Pablo. Sin embargo, los libertarios tienen dos posibles candidatos : Carlos “Camau” Espinola y Lisandro Almirón. Valdés no tiene reelección ya que va por su segundo mandato.

Almirón es del partido Unión Celeste y Blanco de Francisco de Narváez, sector político con el cual se alió Javier Milei para tener estructura nacional. Políticamente, Lisandro Almirón nació en el Partido Nuevo, de Tato Raúl Romero Feris; también pasó por el Movimiento Nacional Neuquino. Además, tuvo como suegra a una abogada de extracción radical.
Las encuestas señalan que cualquier candidato que bendigan los hermanos Milei se alzaría con el triunfo. Por eso, Almirón no se despega de Karina.
El radicalismo gobierna la provincia desde la eclosión del 2001. Corrientes es la provincia que ha acumulado mayor inestabilidad institucional con 12 interventores militares y 5 federales.
Del dedo de Valdés y la bendición de las Fuerzas del Cielo,  van a encumbrar el elegido.