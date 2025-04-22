El presidente de San Lorenzo dice que le hicieron “una cama”

Moretti también aseguró que lo estaban extorsionando.

Marcelo Moretti tardó varias horas en defenderse públicamente tras la publicación de una cámara oculta donde aparece recibiendo 25 mil dólares.

“Me están haciendo una cama, me quieren manchar, no tengo nada que esconder”, dijo el presidente de San Lorenzo en una entrevista con Tyc Sports.

Además, aseguró que el dinero se trataría de una donación. “Lo ingresé a la tesorería en el mismo acto”, contó. Y agregó que hace un año lo venían extorsionando con revelar el video. De hecho, la escena habría ocurrido en abril del año pasado.

La mujer que le entregó el dinero es María José Scotini, dueña de medios de La Plata.

En la AFA hay un enorme revuelo. La Comisión de Etica ya abrió una investigación de oficio.