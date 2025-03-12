“El presidente siempre se expresó de una manera muy chota con las mujeres artistas”

Lo dijo Lali Espósito. En una entrevista melosa con su novio.

Fue un nota melosa pero también con contenido político. La complicidad entre ambos se hizo evidente. Lali habló de su carrera y los hits del momento. Se reivindicó como mensajera de un colectivo y apuntó al presidente por mosógino.

“El presidente siempre se expresó de una manera chota”, afirmó la artirta que es el blanco preferido de Milei. Cerraron todo con un chape.

 