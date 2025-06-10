El proceso de saturación: de Cristina a los problemas estructurales

Otra vez el país gira sobre la suerte de una figura en clara retirada. Octubre como puerta a lo desconocido. Y si el problema termina siendo también Milei.

Suele decirse que un sistema energético entra en saturación cuando no puede absorber más de una sustancia. Haciendo un paralelismo con un sistema político, este entraría en saturación cuando sus pocas figuras obturan la renovación.

Max Weber y Fiedrich Nietzsche polemizaron sobre el concepto epigonismo, entendiendo este como la clausura del surgimiento de nuevas voces y perspectivas, generando una situación de imitación o reproducción de ideas sin verdadera originalidad.

Nada nuevo bajo el sol en la Argentina contemporánea. Si parece que fue ayer, aquel 11 de marzo del 2008, cuando Cristina provocó un verdadero impacto social, con la medida de de las retenciones móviles al campo.

Cacerolazos y bloqueos de ruta, por parte de los productores , hicieron del país una grieta gigantezca, hasta ahora vigente, entre anti kirchneristas y seguidores de la ex presidenta. Ante el agravamiento de la crisis política , hubo ruptura con su vice , Julio Cobos, y la señora amenazó con renunciar. Siempre la dominó el concepto de su figura como insustituible ,es decir con un sesgo autocrático dominante. Asi se manejó y así seguirá hasta el fin de sus días , libre o presa.

Quienes puede sellar su suerte , dejándola afuera de la cancha electoral , analizan el momento de anunciar el fallo. Un ministro de la Corte, Carlos Rosenkrantz, priorizó un viaje (¿de placer?) al Caribe para dejar el máximo cuerpo jurídico con tal solo dos miembros que encima se llevan a las patadas.

El peronismo se debate todo el tiempo, y es parte de su historia desde su única figura indiscutible, (el General Perón), cuándo es el momento de dar vuelta la página de un liderazgo fuerte. Cristina se ve resquebrajada pero sigue teniendo un poder, cuasi sobre natural, ante su feligresía del “aguante” y un flujo de daño contra los que amagan con jubilarla pero que siempre le dan una nueva vida. Eso y el odio del resto la hacen resurgir al centro de al escena, con el último aliento.

A Perón lo proscribió un gobierno de facto. A Cristina la está dejando afuera del juego un fallo judicial que recorrió, varias instancias, hasta llegar al fallo preanunciado de la Corte. Los casos no son comparables solo en la imaginación o en la construcción de una astuta política.

“Yo o el caos”,  es una fórmula repetida entre las figuras mas representativas de la historia pasada y reciente de nuestro terruño. Para gran parte de la clase media anti peronista , verla presa sería com una válvula de escape al máximo grado de saturación, agravado por un brutal ajuste que se tiñe como un plan de cura para la enfermedad crónica de problemas estructurales no resueltos . En la patria del eterno retorno, diría Nietzsche.

Milei se encuentra de gira . Cuando el país se entrevera en nudos gordianos , el primer mandatario prefiere tratar de exportar su margentismo a las principales capitales mundiales , sin traer resultados de inversiones posibles a un futuro mediato. Su foto llorando, en el Muro de los Lamentos, es todo una metáfora de los que comienzan a preveer que esto no terminará bien.

Su performances son las de un líder mesiánico que quiere eliminar al adversario de turno. A quién , en su sano juicio, no le corrió cierto escozor , verlo gritar en una cumbre madrileña de VOX, frente a una suerte de ejército de camisas pardas, que predican marcialmente la “muerte del socialismo”.

Mientras, los problemas estructurales siguen. Las reservas federales están comprometidas a futuro de nuevos desembolsos que habrá que pagarle al FMI. Milei se mantiene encaprichado con sus fuentes teorícas de la escuela Austríaca aunque en la práctica emite bonos para tratar de conseguir dólares.

Los rounds electorales , que adelantaron el calendario, mostraron una preocupante apatía a niveles históricos de baja participación. Otra cara visible de la saturación.

En algún momento, los problemas estructurales ya no se podrán seguir postergando. Las reservas netas siguen siendo negativas y el gobierno está incumpliendo las metas acordadas con su principal acreedor. Octubre separa la distancia entre lo verosímil y lo real.

Horacio Caride

 