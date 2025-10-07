El supuesto narco que puso en jaque a Espert rompió el silencio

Se trata de Fred Machado. Admitió que el dio plata a Espert y señaló que el error del ex candidato fue negar la relación.

En un reportaje que le realizó el periodista Ignacio Ortelli, el acusado de narcotraficante, aportante de la campaña presidencial de Luis Espert, rompió el silencio. Por Radio Rivadavia, Machado se presentó como un hombre de negocios que Espert le dio lástima y le tiró unos mangos.

Sobre el dinero aportado por el hombre que tiene pendiente un pedido de extradición, dijo que una parte ( 150 lucas verdes) fueron para traslados y hoteles en el marco de la visita del asesor Dick Morris. El ex consultor de Clinton llegó de la mano de Luis Rosales. El grueso del dinero (200 mil dólares) se habría entregado para una consultoría para una minera guatemalteca.

“La cagada de Espert fue salir a negarme habiendo vuelos, videos…”, acusó Machado. Otra frase saliente, en una entrevista de aproximadamente una hora, fue:  “El aporte a la campaña fueron 100, 150 lucas verdes entre traslados y hoteles”

“Para un tipo que gana mil dólares al mes es mucho, para uno que gana un millón no” , agregó relativizando los monto de los que se hablan.

“Espert me dijo yo te creo, por vos me inmolo” , agregó. A la vez, subrayó:  “Compartir abogado con Milei es como compartir cocinera, no pasa nada”.

“Nos reunimos en la casa de Rosales. Estaba Lilia Lemoine y uno de los noviecitos de Rosales (no soy homofóbico)”, aclaró.

El abogado de Machado es Francisco Oneto que a la vez es el representante de Espert. La suma daría un resultado al menos curioso.