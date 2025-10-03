Espert: Game Over

La mayoría del gabinete cree que hay que bajarlo. Milei medida la definición.

José Luis Espert fue exhibido en un acto de promesas de gestión y campaña en la cárcel de Ezeiza. El lugar elegido, otra ocurrencia rara de quienes planifica una campaña, que ya se puede denominar: La Tiendita del Terror.

Milei lo saludó al terminar el acto. Lo ubicaron en una tercera fila.  ¿Habrá sido la última ronda con el candidato de la provincia de Buenos Aires?.

El diputado nacional debió admitir que recibió dinero del sospechoso narco, Fred Machado. En su débil defensa, a través de un video donde parece leyendo un discurso previamente preparado, Espert se excusa por su escasa experiencia en política, cuando para aquel entonces debutaba como candidatos presidente por la fuerza UNEN. Agrega que los 200 mil dólares fueron en pago de una activad de “asesoramiento privado” para una minera.

Quedó acreditado que Espert utilizó el avión de Machado en 35 oportunidades. Si bien todo lo que se investiga y estalló en medio de la campaña, data de 2019, cuando Espert estaba en otro sector político, los años pasados indican que el candidato principal del gobierno para octubre nunca blanqueó ese incidente, que ahora crece como regadero de pólvora. Mas allá de lo que termine concluyendo la justicia norteamericana, su imagen está aniquilada. ¿Puede seguir siendo candidato?

Una versión indica que se niega a ser bajado de la tarima de la elección de octubre. Resulta llamativo que crecen las voces del gabinete exigiendo explicaciones y hasta trasciende que Karina estaría en ese pelotón, y sien embargo, el presidente lo mantiene. ¿Hasta cuando?

El tiempo político se agota y el desgaste es demoledor. bajarlo tiene su costo pero exhibirlo para ser un puchimboll es peor. En la Rosada creen que Diego Santilli debería hacerse cargo de las presencias en el Conurbano.

Todos estos aconteceres refuerzan la idea de cambios inexorables en el gabinete. Octubre espera pero avisa.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 