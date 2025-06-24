Feinmann contó el vínculo de Máximo Kirchner con un club de Quilmes y sus barras

El hijo de la ex presidenta utilizó una campera de Argentino de Quilmes.

Máximo Kirchner fue a una entrevista con un buzo de Argentino de Quilmes, un club que militaba en la Primera B Metropolitana y terminó el campeonato en mitad de tabla. Nada es casualidad. El acercamiento del hijo de la ex vicepresidenta con ese club y con sus barras es notorio.

En las últimas semanas, la barra del club puso carteles y banderas en la puerta de la casa de Cristina, en San José 1111.

Máximo ya hizo varios actos en el club de Quilmes, donde gobierna Mayra Mendoza.

El club viene de una feroz interna. A fin de año renunciaron el presidente Hernán Romero, y después, dejó su cargo el vice primero Gustavo Amadori. Los cargos fueron ocupados por Eduardo Larrosa, quien asumió como presidente, y Nicolás Mellino (actual sub-secretario de Deportes del Municipio quilmeño), quien asumió como vicepresidente.

También se fue Miguel Angel Pires, un empresario que actuaba como manager.  “Fue muy importante en la gestión, llegamos a dos finales con su apoyo. Este año quiso colaborar desde otro lugar, pero después decidió no continuar, y ahí empezó un poco la división interna con los jugadores”, contó Larrosa en una entrevista reciente.

Luego de ver a Máximo en una entrevista con el buzo de “El Mate”, como se conoce al club, Feinmann contó que en algún momento se pensó en buscar un domicilio en Quilmes para que Cristina cumpla con la domiciliaria. No se descarta, de hecho, que en poco tiempo decida cambiar de locación para cumplir con su condena por la causa Vialidad.