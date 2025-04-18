Feinmann: “Me tomo un champagne de pico cuando vaya presa Cristina”

Eduardo Feinmann reclamó que la Justicia no demore la respuesta al recurso de queja que presentó la defensa de Cristina Kirchner en la causa Vialidad. “Me tomo un champagne de pico cuando vaya presa Cristina”, prometió el conductor.

La Corte Suprema le mandó esta semana la causa al procurador Eduardo Casal, que seguramente acompañará el recurso del fiscal de Casación. En menos de un mes, la Corte quedará en condiciones de definir la novela judicial.