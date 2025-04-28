Feinmann: “Todo lo que hace Fontevecchia es una basura”

El periodista fue entrevistado por Pedro Rosemblat en Gelatina. Le pidió una entrevista con Laly.

Eduardo Feinmann fue a Gelatina y se sometió a una entrevista con el novio de Laly. Fue una charla extensa sobre periodismo y política. El periodista dejó varios títulos.

“Todo lo que hace Fontevecchia y Perfil es una basura”, dijo a propósito de una tapa de Noticias.

“Néstor Kirchner tenía devoción conmigo”, recordó.

Feinmann contó que se informa mucho por las redes sociales y que su cuenta de X es una suerte de “diario personal”. Al final de la entrevista, aprovechó para invitarlo a su programa. Y se tiró un lance para que se sume Laly. Difícil que se cumpla.