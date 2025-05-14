Fontevecchia denunció a Milei por los ataques a la prensa

Jorge Fontevecchia dio el paso adelante de tratar de ponerle un freno a los sistemáticos ataques del presidente a miembros de la prensa. Parte de la frase reiterada por Milei: “la gente no odia lo suficiente a los periodistas”. Fontevecchia acusa al primer mandatario de incurrir en ” expresiones que incitan al odio y a la persecución al colectivo de periodistas”.

Y es la cuarta denuncia que presenta el dueño de Perfil contra el gobierno. Recordemos que el Leon libertario lo suele llamar al periodista con el mote de “tinturelli y pautero”.