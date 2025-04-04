Golpe de timón por la interna peronista en el canal C5N

La interna hizo que las autoridades del canal le avisaran, a dos intendentas k, que no aceptarán más sus aportes económicos.

La interna peronista de quien manda en la estrategia electoral de la provincia de Buenos Aires, se metió en la lógica de poder dentro de C5N. El canal identificado con el kircherismo viene tratando de mostrarse más amplio en cuanto a su agenda , columnistas e invitados. Tal como venimos informando, los cambios tuvieron un correlato lógico con al resulato electoral de la presidencial última, y accionó la supervivencia de un canal que quiere seguir siendo competitivo y ser la segunda opción de pantalla frente a TN.

El conflicto entre Cristina y Kicillof, por ver cuando se realizan las elecciones , si concurrentes (como quiere la ex presidenta),  o desdobladas (como pretende el gobernador), han metido la cola en las fuentes de financiamientos de C5N.

Según pudo saber Expediente Político, hubo llamados a dos intendentas del conurbano, para explicarles que ya no aceptarían sus carteras publicitarias. El anuncio cayó como una bomba, en esos distritos, ya que a cambio de la publicidad ambas mandatarias fluían como invitadas, en diversos segmentos informativos.

Estamos hablando de la intendenta de Quilmes, Mayra Mendoza , y la de Moreno: Mariel Fernández. Ambas, están en la mesa chica de Cristina, la actual titular del PJ que quiere porner a raya a quien fuera su ahijado político, y que ahora quiere despegarse para liderar una renovcación con vistas al 2027.

En un contexto deficitario, a nivel de los recortes publicitarios que tuvieron todos los medios, la medida suena osada , salvo que desde la La Plata hayan llegado señales de tranquilidad y apoyo.

Desde este sitio titulamos “operativo refresh” a los movimientos en pantalla que generó C5N en la grilla del nuevo años. Tales movidas fueron desde ubicar a Mariana Brey como contrapunto de Brancatelli o incluir a Mariano Obarrio (ex diario La Nación) como columnista del Gato Sylvestre.

 