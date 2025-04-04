Kueider volvió a hablar pero se hizo el distraído sobre el dinero: “Ya estoy condenado”

El ex senador también habló de los videos que se filtraron cuando contaba plata en su despacho de la Gobernación de Entre Ríos.

Edgardo Kueider decidió romper el silencio, a cinco meses de su detención. El ex senador sigue insistiendo con su inocencia. No dio detalles de sus reiterados viajes a Paraguay, ni de los 200 mil dólares secuestrados aquel día. Es más, dio a entender que todo fue fruto de una cama que la habrían hecho. No dio nombres.

¿De dónde prevenía el dinero que se le secuestraron?, arrancó el periodista que lo entrevistó. “No provenían de ningún ilícito”, fue su escueta respuesta.

Kueider dio una entrevista con un programa de Vorterix Litoral. El momento no fue casualidad. Hace unos días se filtraron videos viejos (de 2018 y 2019) donde se lo ve contando dinero en su despacho de la Gobernación. “No constituye ningún ilícito, pero la imagen es muy vendible para los medios”, se justificó.

El ex senador se mostró como una víctima y dijo que ya tiene una condena mediática y social. “La condena judicial está muy atada”, lamentó.