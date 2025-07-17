La Cámara Federal rechazó la apelación de Milei por la demanda contra Pagni

El Presidente había apelado un fallo de Rafecas.

La Cámara Federal, con la firma delk camarista Eduardo Farah, rechazó hoy la apelación que hizo el presidente Javier Milei contra la decisión del juez federal Daniel Rafecas, quien desestimó una denuncia contra el periodista Carlos Pagni.

Milei presentó un escrito, con el patrocinio de su abogado Francisco Oneto, en el que pidió que se anule lo hecho por Rafecas, se deje sin efecto la desestimación dispuesta y se avance con el trámite regular que el Código Procesal Penal prevé para denuncias por calumnias e injurias, que incluye, como primer paso, la convocatoria a una audiencia de conciliación entre el querellante y el querellado.

Milei dijo que Pagni le atribuyó “haber realizado las mismas conductas que llevadas a cabo (SIC) por el dictador nazi Adolf Hitler para llegar al poder”, algo que el periodista nunca hizo. Además, incluyó en su denuncia una supuesta cita textual de Pagni que, en rigor, no existió.

La Cámara le dio la razón. Y destacó que Pagni se refirió a “asuntos de patente interés público”. 

“Independientemente de las opiniones personales que estas ideas puedan merecer, lo cierto es que del texto destacado y del resto del editorial que le da contexto y que tengo a la vista, surge claramente que el periodista no hizo una directa analogía como la que el querellante señala; no al menos en el sentido de haberle atribuido la comisión de los crímenes atroces que aquel ejecutó o haberlo equiparado en sus propósitos, métodos y estrategias de forma deliberada. Un repaso
de todo lo dicho por Pagni aquel día persuade de esto”, dice el fallo.