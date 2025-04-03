La candidata de Duro de Domar en la ciudad

Cuatro días después del cierre de las listas, el Tribunal Electoral de la ciudad, habilitó a la lista 17. Se trata de El Movimiento Nueva Generación. La lidera Mila Zurbiggen. Se trata de una ex dirigente libertaria. Se peleó con los Peluca denunciando presiones de favores sexuales. De esa “bomba” pasó a ser columnista de Duro de Domar. Ahora su agurpación se auto percibe como “nacionalistas de tercera posición, adaptada a la cuarta revolución industrial”.